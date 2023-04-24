Home » Man from Banja Luka accused of attempted murder Info
Dalibor Štrbac (45) from Banjaluka is accused of attempted murder, committed in November last year in Banjaluka.

Source: MONDO/Vedran Ševčuk

The indictment of the District Public Prosecutor’s Office accuses him of having committed the crime on November 25, 2022 in Ilije Garašanina Street in the parking area of ​​the Lazarevo Health Clinic, after an argument with the injured RM over parking.

It was specified that after the argument, RM got out of his car holding a metal “key” in his hand, after which the accused also got out of his vehicle and started approaching him, first pushing him away with his hands, and then with a knife (hammer) with a total length of 20 cm, blade length 8 cm, pierces the chest.

He is aware that a prohibited consequence may occur, but he agrees to its occurrence. The injured RM inflicted a serious, life-threatening bodily injury in the form of a penetrating chest wound, where the stab channel penetrates into the body cavity, with bleeding into the left half of the chest, and the said wound continues into the chest cavity through a channel 12 cm long“, the indictment states.

