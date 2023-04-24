Salzburg: Two injured in a fight in an apartment above the station police station

The police didn’t have to go far… – in an apartment in the same building that also houses the station inspection station, a violent argument broke out on Sunday evening.

Several people got into an argument in the apartment, the reason for which has not yet been clarified. A 24-year-old from Salzburg injured a 33-year-old from Salzburg and a 29-year-old from Halle with punches to the head and upper body.

Officers found a butterfly knife and pepper spray in the 24-year-old’s apartment. According to the victims, the man may have handled the knife beforehand.

Almost three per mille for the violent offender

The police officers secured these items and issued a provisional ban on weapons against the Salzburger, who is known to have committed violent crimes. The 24-year-old must have given plenty of alcohol before the argument. According to the police report, the alcohol test showed him just under three per thousand. The 24-year-old is shown.