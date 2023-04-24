Home » Salzburg: Two injured in a fight in an apartment above the station police station
News

Salzburg: Two injured in a fight in an apartment above the station police station

by admin
Salzburg: Two injured in a fight in an apartment above the station police station

The police didn’t have to go far… – in an apartment in the same building that also houses the station inspection station, a violent argument broke out on Sunday evening.

Several people got into an argument in the apartment, the reason for which has not yet been clarified. A 24-year-old from Salzburg injured a 33-year-old from Salzburg and a 29-year-old from Halle with punches to the head and upper body.

Officers found a butterfly knife and pepper spray in the 24-year-old’s apartment. According to the victims, the man may have handled the knife beforehand.

Almost three per mille for the violent offender

The police officers secured these items and issued a provisional ban on weapons against the Salzburger, who is known to have committed violent crimes. The 24-year-old must have given plenty of alcohol before the argument. According to the police report, the alcohol test showed him just under three per thousand. The 24-year-old is shown.

See also  Sichuan: Large-scale tax rebates were launched yesterday, and the "Tax and Electricity Index Loans" were released simultaneously_SME_Policy Implementation_Taxation

You may also like

From now on, you can listen to most...

Govern or plan | The New Century

Car rolls over after collision – witnesses wanted

The Theoretical Learning Center Group of the Party...

Who is José Wilfredo Ayala Alcántara, alias El...

Edicto Camilo Torres Hinestroza – Chocó7días.com

Several years in prison for climate activists in...

Discover new types of viruses

Why did Arcángel’s concert in Medellín cause controversy?

Sentiment in the German economy further improved

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy