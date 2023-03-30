And 60 year old man he attacked and stabbed a 35-year-old lawyer, his support administrator, in Filottrano, in the province of Ancona. The woman, shot from behind her, managed to escape and call for help. The man was stopped by the police and could be arrested for attempted murder.





35-year-old lawyer stabbed by client

The episode took place on the afternoon of Thursday 30 March 2023 a Filottrano, in the Cantalupo hamlet, in the province of Ancona. According to local media reports, a 60-year-old man grabbed the knife and stabbed the woman behind her, seriously injuring her.

The 35-year-old support administrator of theman who would have psychological and physical problemswas hit with several slashes to the neck and backbut despite her bleeding wounds she managed to escape and ask for help on the street.





The request for help and the intervention

Arrived on the street, the woman managed to attract the attention of a health taxi that was passing by and which was supposed to accompany the man to the hospital for the therapies he should periodically undergo. So the woman she was rescued and taken to the Torrette hospital.

Doctors visited her and stab wounds would appear not to have reached vital organs. The wounds, albeit serious, therefore do not give cause for concern and the woman remained hospitalized.

Maybe it can interest you Woman stabbed in Rome by her partner, flees on the street covered in blood: a 36-year-old arrested

Raptus and aggression: 60-year-old stopped

It is not clear what could have caused the attack by the man. According to what was reconstructed, shortly after 4 pm the 35-year-old had arrived at the home of her client and the two were talking as usual, but from one moment to the next there was a tantrum.





The 60-year-old then allegedly picked up a kitchen knife and repeatedly struck her in the back, injuring her neck and back. The carabinieri of Osimo and Filottrano intervened on the spot, together with another crew of the 118. The 35-year-old, in shock, was taken to the emergency room, as was the 60-year-old who was accompanied to the hospital while he was in one state of great agitation.

At the end of the investigations, the police ordered the arrest of the 60-year-old who could be arrested on charges of attempted murder. The weapon has already been recovered inside the house and seized.



