You write it Erling Haaland, reads man of records. Manchester City’s Norwegian striker, in fact, once again took the stage with the Citizens shirt in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Leipzig, signing five goals against the Germans. The pokerissimo of goals signed bring him to 33 goals in the Champions League in just 25 games played. There has never been anyone like him, with the 22-year-old Norwegian beating the record held by Ruud Van Nistelrooy (31 goals in 34 appearances).

A real season of records for the City giant, who arrived at Guardiola’s court and was able to score goal after goal between the Premier League and Europe. With the goals scored against Leipzig, the class of 2000 brings his seasonal score to 39 goals, of which 28 signed in the league, 1 in the EFL Cup and 10 in the Champions League.

In the modern Champions League, inaugurated in 1992-93, only 2 players had scored 5 goals in a single match, namely Luiz Adriano (in Bate Borisov-Shakhtar 2014-15) and Messi (in Barcelona-Bayer Leverkusen 2011-12) . Haaland, who already surprised with the Norway shirt in May 2019 by signing 9 goals against Honduras, enters the big club by right.

And meanwhile in England there are those who are eating their hands given that Haaland preferred the Norwegian national team to that of the Three Lions for which he could have been called up since he was born in Leeds.