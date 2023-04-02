Home World Maneskin, Ethan cuts his hair: new look for the drummer of the Roman band. But it’s not what it seems – ilmessaggero.it
World

Maneskin, Ethan cuts his hair: new look for the drummer of the Roman band. But it’s not what it seems – ilmessaggero.it

by admin
Maneskin, Ethan cuts his hair: new look for the drummer of the Roman band. But it’s not what it seems – ilmessaggero.it
  1. Maneskin, Ethan cuts his hair: new look for the drummer of the Roman band. But it’s not what it seems ilmessaggero.it
  2. Panic among Maneskin fans, Ethan shaved to zero before the concert: “But is it a joke?” – The video and photos Open
  3. Ethan of the Maneskin cuts his hair to zero. Fans: ‘Tell us it’s April Fools’ Republic Rome
  4. Did Ethan Torchio shave his head? The Maneskin publish a post on Instagram, but the fans: “he is a fish… Daily fact
  5. Maneskin, Ethan shaved bald? The change of look leaves fans speechless: “Is it an April fool?” leggo.it
  6. See full coverage on Google News
See also  England: the drama of the national team on the front pages of the English newspapers

You may also like

Dancing with the stars, does Milly Carlucci revolutionize...

Elections in Finland, it is head to head...

Clash between Sarajevo players and fans in Tuzla...

outgoing premier Marin acknowledges defeat

Goodbye play offs, Re Borbone Saber loses in...

Paris says no to rental electric scooters, 89%...

Danil Medvedev won Miami 2023 defeating Janik Siner...

Elections in Finland, 70% of the votes counted:...

Pakistan, drama in the city of Karachi: 12...

Jakov Milatović’s first address after winning the elections...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy