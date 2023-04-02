Home Business Salary: 100,000 euros income? How to reach the magic limit
Business

Salary: 100,000 euros income? How to reach the magic limit

by admin
Salary: 100,000 euros income? How to reach the magic limit

EA good, fulfilling job is the backbone of life satisfaction for most people. It’s particularly nice when a fulfilling job goes hand in hand with a high salary, according to the motto “Money doesn’t make you happy, but it doesn’t hurt either”. This combination of fulfillment and prosperity doesn’t have to be a luxury. On average, a full-time employee in Germany recently earned around 52,000 euros a year. But a not so small part of the employees in this country brings it to an income that is twice as high.

But how do you get an income of “100K”, as HR professionals say?

See also  Zou Shasha, the producer of the third season of the animation "Wu Liuqi": Will continue to build a global IP for all people_中国

You may also like

As if the banking crisis had never happened

Golem.de: IT news for professionals

ROG handheld official announcement: Equipped with AMD’s fastest...

Austria lacks macroeconomic distribution policy – A&W Blog

Where Putin also failed – the failed modernization

German companies’ investment in China hits record high

Where the 49-euro ticket is particularly worthwhile

Cohesion fund, De Luca: «The department has undertaken...

Ukraine: Rebuilding in the midst of war |...

ALD Automotive Italia, the advantages of long-term rental

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy