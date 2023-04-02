EA good, fulfilling job is the backbone of life satisfaction for most people. It’s particularly nice when a fulfilling job goes hand in hand with a high salary, according to the motto “Money doesn’t make you happy, but it doesn’t hurt either”. This combination of fulfillment and prosperity doesn’t have to be a luxury. On average, a full-time employee in Germany recently earned around 52,000 euros a year. But a not so small part of the employees in this country brings it to an income that is twice as high.

But how do you get an income of “100K”, as HR professionals say?