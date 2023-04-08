On Friday, dozens of confidential documents appeared on various platforms including Twitter, Telegram and 4chan, containing very confidential information from the US Department of Defense, i.e. the body of the US administration that deals with security. Such publications are very rare, and are generating a lot of concern in the US intelligence community: a US official told the New York Times that the removal and publication of these documents could become “a nightmare” for the United States and the countries with which they share much of their intelligence information, namely the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Already in early March, over 100 images of documents marked as “top secret” and other terms that indicate the presence of highly sensitive information had ended up on a server dedicated to fans of the Minecraft video game. Documents are given a “top secret” designation when US officials believe their disclosure could cause exceptionally serious harm to national security. It is not yet clear whether the documents released on Friday are the same ones that emerged online in March.

The US Department of Defense, which among other things directly coordinates and supervises all the agencies that deal with national security, has confirmed that these are documents from their archives, and that it is investigating to identify who stole them.

The main suspicion, shared by various Western intelligence experts, is that the documents were stolen and released – almost all in their original form, but some altered, according to the US Department of Defense – to complicate the war effort in Ukraine. Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the United States has been the single most influential country in organizing international military and economic support for Ukraine.