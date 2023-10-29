María Corina Machado Proclaimed Opposition Candidate for Venezuela’s Presidential Elections

María Corina Machado Proclaimed Opposition’s Presidential Candidate in Venezuela’s Primaries

María Corina Machado, the leader of the majority opposition coalition, was officially proclaimed as the candidate for the Presidency of Venezuela in Sunday’s primaries. With an overwhelming 92.35% of the votes, Machado emerged as the clear favorite and expressed her determination to face off against Chavismo in the upcoming elections, set for the second half of 2024.

During the proclamation ceremony organized by the National Primary Commission (CNP), Machado confidently declared her intentions to run for the presidency, despite a measure that disqualifies her from holding elected public office until 2030. She shrugged off the disqualification, underestimating its impact and firmly claiming her right to lead the country.

Machado also challenged President Maduro to a face-to-face debate, stating, “Let him dare to organize it, and I will be there. Put a date on it.” She emphasized that the issue of disqualification was resolved by the will of the Venezuelan people who supported her candidacy.

Addressing the accusations that the disqualification strategy aimed to undermine her support in the primaries, Machado called it a desperate tactic. She highlighted her responsibility to coordinate and unite all sectors and actors, assuring that she has already taken the first steps and contacted them.

In a significant appeal to the Venezuelan military, Machado urged them to fulfill their constitutional duty and emphasized their role in ensuring a fair election in 2024. She empathized with the difficult situations faced by the military and expressed confidence in their support.

Machado’s victory was seen as an example of the democratic spirit of Venezuela, one in which ideas can be debated and contrasted with respect. She dedicated her win to the Venezuelan mothers and to the civil and military political prisoners, vowing to provide them with the compensation they deserve.

Despite an ongoing investigation by the Prosecutor’s Office, Machado affirmed her full and unwavering support for the National Primary Commission, expressing confidence in the progress that will be made.

As the chosen candidate of the opposition coalition, Machado promised to work tirelessly in the next 12 months to safeguard the future of Venezuela and uphold democracy in Latin America.

By winning the primaries and securing a strong mandate, María Corina Machado has positioned herself as a formidable force against Chavismo in the upcoming 2024 elections.

