Marina Dal Molin no Circuito de Mesa Posted by Tok&Stok – MONDO MODA

In an edition focused on the theme “Celebrate at Home”, Tok&Stok promotes the Mesa Posta Circuit, on December 14th, at 4pm, in Campinas. The event will be attended by the architect and table decor specialist, Marina Dal Molingiving tips on how to prepare your table for the celebrations of the most festive time of the year.
Just a few days before Christmas, the circuit will be a unique opportunity to learn and be inspired to put together all the decoration of your dining room for celebrations, in a simple, sophisticated and non-caricatured way, all of course, with pieces available in stores. Tok&Stok and on the website.

The event will be open to the public, to participate, simply register by accessing the Sympla link. The first 20 registrants to arrive at the event will be rewarded with a Tok&Stok gift.

Jorge Marcelo Oliveira

MONDO MODA is a Lifestyle Portal created in November 2007 by Journalist, Style Editor and Costume Producer Jorge Marcelo Oliveira. The objective is to inform, entertain and question about art, culture, architecture, beauty, decoration, gadgets, games, gastronomy, fashion, the LGBTQIAP+ universe, tourism, among others.

