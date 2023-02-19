“This revolution that is now underway in my country has broken the wall of fear and there is no turning back”. Marjane Satrapi, Iranian cartoonist and director, author of “Persepolis”, speaks from Paris. On Monday you will be in Bologna as a guest of honor at the inauguration of the academic year in Santa Lucia (5.00 pm), where you will receive the Sigillum Magnum, and in the Cineteca (8.00 pm) for the screening of the film based on the autobiographical graphic novel and signed with Vincent Paronnaud.