Marko Janjušević Janjuš reconciled with Ena | Entertainment

Janjuš and Ena seem to have decided after a long time to give love a new chance, which they confirmed on social media.

Izvor: YouTube/printscreenAmiG Show

Marko Janjušević Janjuš confused everyone who follows him with a post on Instagram, because he showed that finally reconciled with his ex-wife Enaas many have wished for a long time.

Janjuš’s fans are overjoyed that the two of them are together again, and it is known that they also have a daughter, Kruna, whom the former cooperative member regularly mentioned in the Cooperative. He cheated on Ena with Maja Marinković, and it seems that he “called to his senses” and realized that his family is the most valuable.

Ena forgave, but what confused everyone was emoticons of the family that Janjuš left with the photo where they are photographed from behind and where they are holding hands, like in the good old days. Many concluded that it is Ena is pregnant againso congratulations began to arrive, both for reconciliation and for “expanding the family”.

“If it’s Ena, she’s pregnant”, “You’ve finally come to your senses, king. Good for you two, you’re a real couple”, “If you’re together again after so many years, then maybe it’s God’s will”, “Come, let’s grow old together “…



See description

JANJUSH AND ENA HAVE RECONCILED, EVERYONE IS RUMORING THAT SHE’S PREGNANT! They published a picture, and one detail is CONFUSING – particles are coming from all sides

Hide description

Source: Instagram/mali_janjusBr. image: 6 1 / 6 Source: Instagram/mali_janjusBr. image: 6 2 / 6 Source: Instagram/mali_janjus/screenshotBr. slika: 6 3 / 6 AD Izvor: Instagram/mali_janjus/screenshotBr. image: 6 4 / 6 Izvor: Instagram/mali_janjus/screenshotBr. image: 6 5 / 6 Izvor: Instagram/mali_janjus/screenshotBr. figure: 6 6 / 6 AD

BONUS VIDEO:

04:30 Janjuš dissatisfied with placement Source: Kurir

Source: Courier

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

