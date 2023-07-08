Home » Marko Simonović signs for Crvena zvezda | Sport
Crvena zvezda has a new center and it is Marko Simonović, Miodrag Miško Ražnatović confirmed in his style on Twitter.

This 23-year-old Montenegrin center terminated his contract with the Chicago Bulls, where he arrived in 2021 as the 44th pick in the draft. He played 16 games for the club from the windy city in two seasons and mostly spent time in the development league where he dominated. He is now a free agent, and in the past he has been linked with the red and whites.

He is equally good at positions four and five and could be an ideal replacement for Filip Petrushev, who is trying to stay with Philadelphia for the next season. We remember Simonović from the ABA league where he was first a member of Olimpija from Ljubljana, and then from 2019 to 2021 he was a member of Mega and his good performances in that club earned him a place in the NBA.

