Maserati Grecale Folgore: interiors, dimensions, range, Shanghai Motor Show

The numbers. The Grecale Folgore features an electric motor at the front and one at the rear, which together make up the integral electric system of this SUV. In total, the torque reaches 800 Nm: the powertrain is powered by a 105 kWh battery with 400-volt technology. For the moment, the House has not provided other data on performance or autonomy.

The dimensions. Compared to the internal combustion engine versions, the electric Maserati Grecale will not present substantial differences in terms of dimensions, with a length of 4 meters and 85 centimeters, a height of 166 centimeters and a width (excluding the mirrors) of 198 centimeters. The alloy wheels are 21 inches, while as far as weight is concerned, it is assumed that the balance will stop at around two tons.