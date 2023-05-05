Massacre in Belgrade, Andy, the friend of the child killer, speaks: “In the new class they called him a loser”

Belgrade – Andy was always there. He was at the playground when they yelled “you’re a nerd!” to him his friend Kosta. He went to soccer games with him, and Kosta confided in him how much fun he was enjoying shooting at the range. He was at the birthday party last Monday when Kosta told the birthday boy that he would bring the present to class on Wednesday. Just that Wednesday, May 3, the day chosen by thirteen-year-old Kosta Kecmanovic to complete the …