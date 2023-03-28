The armed assault led by alumna Audrey Elizabeth Hale claimed the lives of six people

The police of Nashville has released the video of the shooting occurred on Monday in an elementary school and cost the lives of six people, including three children. In the images of security cameras you see the sequence of the ferocious armed assault, which lasted 14 minutes in all. The bloodiest phases of the killing have obviously been removed.

At the center of the video is her, Elizabeth Audrey Hale, 28 anni, Convent School alumna. The woman is wearing a red cap with visor camouflage pants, a sleeveless jacket. Take up a riflebreaks through a window to enter the institute, goes upstairs and then ruthlessly kills three 9-year-old children, the principal, the caretaker and a substitute teacher.

The authorities, for the moment, are refraining from expressing themselves on the matterthe motivebut they reported that Hale planned the assault carefully, printing out maps of the school building and highlighting entry and exit points.