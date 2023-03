Team ball at 18 for Maccabi-Virtus Bologna, round 31 of the EuroLeague. Referees Belosevic, Perez and Boubert. It is played at Menora Mivtachim.

Where to see it on TV

Live on Sky Sport, Eleven Sports, DAZN, and on Radio Nettuno Bologna Uno.

The situation

Virtus always without Isaia Cordinier, Alessandro Pajola and Milos Teodosic. In Maccabi out Jalen Adams, Austin Hollins and Alex Poythress.