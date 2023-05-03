Massacre in Texas, killer Francisco Oropeza arrested: he killed five neighbors, including a child

Was arrested the killer of the Texas massacre Francisco Oropeza: writes it there Cnn citing two law enforcement sources. The 38-year-old Mexican is accused of killing five Honduran neighbors, including a child, on the evening of Friday, April 28 in Cleveland, by firing a rifle at them semi-automatic Ar-15 and giving himself to leak right after. The victims have been identified: it is about three young women from 21 to 31 years old, an 18-year-old man and a single child eight years, all hit in the head. Five other people were saved, including three children.

The Mexican was stopped in the Texan city of Cut and Shootless than fifty kilometers from the crime scene, as reported to Nbc the San Jacinto County District Attorney Todd Dillon. Already expelled from the US four times, it was wanted for several days by more than 250 local and federal agents: in addition, the authorities had offered a cut of 80 thousand dollars for any information that led to his location.