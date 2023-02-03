Home World Massacres in South Sudan as the Pope arrives. This is why the youngest state in Africa cannot find peace
World

Massacres in South Sudan as the Pope arrives. This is why the youngest state in Africa cannot find peace

by admin
Massacres in South Sudan as the Pope arrives. This is why the youngest state in Africa cannot find peace

JUBA – A bloody welcome for Pope Francis in Sud Sudan where inter-ethnic clashes have resumed which have caused at least 35 victims in the last 24 hours.

Twenty-seven shepherds have been killed in the state ofCentral Equatoria for a cattle fight while in the suburbs of Rumbek an armed group raided a small settlement massacring eight people.

Il

See also  Review: Cracking the Questions of the Times and Leading the Way of Development——President Xi Jinping’s Speech and Address at the Davos Forum Inspired the World

You may also like

Turkey, 14 university students sentenced in Istanbul for...

Meloni in Berlin: “Yes to a sovereign wealth...

The Pope rebukes the leaders of South Sudan:...

Qatargate, Niccolò Figà-Talamanca released from prison – La...

Jafar Panahi, the director in prison in Iran,...

Iran, director Panahi released from prison. He challenged...

France, goodbye to the Signal building: symbol of...

The Chinese “spy” balloon: here’s what it is...

Ireland: moving forward with the anti-wine law. “Labels...

Usa, here are the new weapons destined for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy