(LaPresse/AP) A large fire has broken out in Richmond, Indiana near the Ohio border on a former industrial site lately used to store plastics and other materials for recycling or resale, with massive clouds of smoke billowing up. in the sky. Local authorities have urged residents to evacuate the area. Mayor Dave Snow of the city, which is located more than 110 kilometers east of Indianapolis, told the Associated Press that orders had been given to “clean up and reclaim the site”. “We knew there was a fire risk from the way they were storing the materials,” Snow added, speaking of a “large-scale and serious” fire, which appears to have started in a parked trailer and spread quickly. The blaze was enclosed on three sides by early evening local time, he said again. The cause of the fire is not known at the moment. “It’s a very, very large indoor and outdoor warehouse,” the mayor said. There are no reports of injuries. The westerly wind blew the black smoke across the state line into Ohio.

April 12, 2023 – Updated April 12, 2023 , 09:42 am

