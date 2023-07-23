Max Verstappen won the Hungarian Grand Prix Sport

Max Verstappen took his ninth win of the season at the Hungaroring, while he was second in the remaining two. Simply, no one can do anything to him.

Dutch driver Max Verstappen achieved seventh consecutive victory, the ninth in 11 races this season, so he is getting closer to winning the third championship title in Formula 1, maybe even before the summer break. He made up for his slightly weaker performance in qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix already in the first corner when he went around the winner of the “pole” Lewis Hamilton, so he did not give up his leading position until the end.

The best of the “rest of the world” was Lando Norris, who finished in second place for the second race in a row. McLaren was desperate at the start of the season, but in the last few races they improved the car and now they seem better than Aston Martin, Ferrari and Mercedes, especially because unlike them they have a clear strategy in the race.

McLaren also shined in qualifying, and it was not long before young Oskar Piastre got on the podium again. He ended up in fifth place, which is a tribute to his inexperience, while Lando Norris showed at the end of the race that he is the most promising driver of today because despite the great pressure from Sergio Perez – he managed to resist him. In the end, Perez gave up the chase for second place because he was “hanging” and third due to the consumption of tires that he destroyed in the pursuit of Norris, which almost used by Luis Hamilton. However, he still lacked a few laps to get around the Mexican…

George Russell from Mercedes crossed the finish line sixth, who was gifted that place by Charles Leclerc from Ferrari for speeding in the pit stop, but at least he was ahead of his colleague Carlos Sainz. Last in points were Aston Martini – Fernando Alonso, then Lance Stroll. The tragedians of the weekend are Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly who collided in the first lap and dropped out of the race, while Alfa Romeo – whose drivers Bottas and Jou had excellent starting positions – cannot be happy with 12th and 16th place. Daniel Ricciardo’s comeback race in Alfa Tauri was also not bombastic, as he crossed the finish line in 13th.

After the 44th victory in the career, Max Verstappen reached 281 points in the championship and now has a three-digit lead over his club colleague Sergio Perez (171). They are followed by Alonso (139), Hamilton (133), Russell (90), Sainz (87), Leclerc (80), Norris (60).

