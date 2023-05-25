Home » McCarthy Says Optimistic About Debt Ceiling Talks, But Challenges Remain – WSJ
World

McCarthy Says Optimistic About Debt Ceiling Talks, But Challenges Remain – WSJ

by admin

U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy expressed continued optimism about Washington’s debt-ceiling impasse in an interview with Fox Business Network on Wednesday.

Updated May 25, 2023 07:35 CST

In an interview with Fox Business Network on Wednesday, U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy expressed continued optimism about Washington’s debt-ceiling impasse.

The California Republican said that we are negotiating in the room now, and he thinks things are getting better, but also emphasized the challenges facing the negotiations because Democrats still want to increase spending.

(This article is translated from MarketWatch. MarketWatch is operated by Dow Jones, the parent company of The Wall Street Journal, but MarketWatch is independent of Dow Jones Newswires and The Wall Street Journal.)

In an interview with Fox Business Network on Wednesday, U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy expressed continued optimism about Washington’s debt-ceiling impasse.

The California Republican said that we are negotiating in the room now, and he thinks things are getting better, but also emphasized the challenges facing the negotiations because Democrats still want to increase spending.

(This article is translated from MarketWatch. MarketWatch is operated by Dow Jones, the parent company of The Wall Street Journal, but MarketWatch is independent of Dow Jones Newswires and The Wall Street Journal.)

See also  Apple Announces New iPad and Apple TV 4K - Wall Street Journal

You may also like

FSRS President Vico Zeljković – A fighter makes...

Tina Turner was in Belgrade three times Entertainment

Massacre of Capaci, the tribute of the violinist...

DEALERSTAT 2023 Ford Pro is the most appreciated...

Memoirs of a young man who attended Tina...

Tina Turner died – Il Post

Sudanese army accuses Rapid Support Forces of looting...

Mike Tyson has revealed that Jamie Foxx has...

South Carolina to ban abortion after 6 weeks....

NATIONAL ACADEMY FOR PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION: The Ambassador of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy