McCarthy Says Optimistic About Debt Ceiling Talks, But Challenges Remain – WSJ

In an interview with Fox Business Network on Wednesday, U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy expressed continued optimism about Washington’s debt-ceiling impasse.

The California Republican said that we are negotiating in the room now, and he thinks things are getting better, but also emphasized the challenges facing the negotiations because Democrats still want to increase spending.

(This article is translated from MarketWatch. MarketWatch is operated by Dow Jones, the parent company of The Wall Street Journal, but MarketWatch is independent of Dow Jones Newswires and The Wall Street Journal.)

