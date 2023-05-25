Eco-monster in front of Tavolara, the Tempio prosecutor opens the file – Sardinia

news-txt”>

The Prosecutor of Tempio Pausania has opened an investigation into the maxi 50-metre gazebo installed in front of the sea at Cala Finanza, in the municipality of Loiri Porto San Paolo, in view of the marriage of the heir to the throne of the Kingdom of Jordan, Al Hussein, obscuring the panorama on the island of Tavolara. The Unione Sarda reports it online, reporting that the prosecutors led by the prosecutor Gregorio Capasso have started independent investigations with respect to those already prepared by the municipal administration (yesterday the first inspection by the local police).

The magistrates have given the task of the judicial police to verify some technical aspects of the positioning of the structure, we speak of the distance from the shoreline. In fact, if it is true that the abusive occupation of the state property has been excluded, the question of the distance from the sea is on the table, which, if less than thirty meters, requires the go-ahead from the Harbor Office. For the rest, a technical report from the Municipality of Loiri was acquired which would seem to exclude landscape violations.

The eco-monster was set up in the exclusive Villa Joy estate – a residence for billionaires immersed in the Mediterranean scrub with a manor house, two annexes, a tennis court, a heliport area, a pier and two private beaches – rented to celebrate with a party to be held on June 10, the wedding of Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, heir to the throne of Jordan, with the descendant of the Saudi royal family Rajwa Khaled bin Musaed bin Saif bib Abduklaziz Al Saif. Doubts about the legitimacy of the mega gazebo were raised by the environmentalists of the Legal Intervention Group, who filed a request for access to the documents to the Municipality and Superintendency, and sent a report to the police and the Tempio Prosecutor’s Office.