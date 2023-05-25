Green light in the USA for the ‘maternal’ vaccine for the sincizal virus – Medicine

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 23 – Food and Drug Administration experts have given the green light to what should become the first ‘maternal’ vaccine against the syncytial virus: Pfizer’s product is aimed at protecting newborns particularly vulnerable to respiratory virus, but through the administration of immunization to expectant mothers.



The vaccine, which consists of a single dose, will be given to women in advanced pregnancy: in trials it has shown strong efficacy – with 82% protection against forms of serious disease for the first three months of life of the little ones – but not works for life like other immunizations against rash diseases. Six months after birth, the protective efficacy against severe cases drops to 69% and then decreases again.



Experts unanimously voted on the product’s effectiveness, but not on its safety, which according to some has not been fully demonstrated. The majority that recommended full authorization of the vaccine was nevertheless reached.



(ANSA).

