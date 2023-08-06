“Me beaten by Kata’s parents”

Florence, August 5, 2023 – In the complex investigation to find the little girl Say there is also the testimony of a Peruvian man who lived illegally in the occupied former Astor hotel in Florence, where the child disappeared on 10 June. Just him in March reported to the police i parents of the little girl, Miguel and Kathrine, because in an argument they both hit him violently. It is what is obtained fromorder custody with which today the investigating judge Angelo Pezzuti ordered the arrest in prison of four Peruvians, including Kata’s maternal uncle, Abel who however had the nickname of Dominique, accused of violence to impose the ‘racket of rents’.

On 22 March 2023, according to the lawsuit, around 10.30 pm, during a discussion, the magistrate reports, the complainant “had been hit by Miguel Angel Chicclo Romero ‘with punches in the face’, and by the latter’s girlfriend, Katherine Alvarez, “who had scratched him with her nails on the left arm and on the face” by a certain Marlon, who is the brother of Miguel”, Kata’s paternal uncle, “with violent punches on the right side and on the back”. In the circumstance at the same time she had been hit his fiancée, by yet another Peruvian.

The plaintiff himself reconstructed the harassment – threats, requests for money, violence – suffered by Carlos, the ras of the Astor, arrested today with Kata’s uncle, Abel, and with two other Peruvians. In the lawsuit, he recalls the evenings leading up to the crucial one on May 28 (there was the defenestration of an Ecuadorian), with raids on the rooms to expel some occupants – and sell them to others – organized by Carlos and Dominique, who is the nickname of his uncle Abel of Kata. In one raid, the two allegedly grabbed the complainant’s uncle and threw him out of a room; then Abel punched the plaintiff himself.

The ordinance reports statements taken in the minutes, as witnesses, by Kata’s paternal uncle, Marlon Edgar Chicclo Romero, who on June 13, 2023 – after the kidnapping of his niece, in the midst of the investigation – explained that inside the former hotel Astor his brother Miguel Angel, father of Kata, together with Abel, the brother-in-law, had the management of the hotel rooms. In particular, it is always inferred from the ordinance, Marlon explained that “every time a family left, they bought the right to enter the room and resold it to whoever requested it” and that “they used to sell a small room for 800 one-off euro while those with the bathroom at 1,200 one-off euro”.

