Women’s World Cup: World champion USA plays against Sweden in the round of 16

The football world champions from the USA have not yet convinced at the tournament Down Under. In the World Cup round of 16 against Sweden on Sunday (August 6th, 2023, 11 a.m. CEST, live on Erste and on sportschau.de) in Melbourne, they are under maximum pressure to succeed.

By Bernd Schmelzer, Melbourne

No, they don’t like to talk about Sweden. Neither the American journalists nor anyone else from the record world champion’s team. Sweden is on the fictional list of “non grata teams”. This is due to the last meeting so far: It was at the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2021: Sweden easily prevailed 3-0 in the preliminary round against title favorite USA. In the United States they are still talking about this debacle to this day.

Coach Andonovski only reads the good news

Before the round of 16, such negative experiences should be hidden in the world number one USA. Coach Vlatko Andonovski is unaware of the bad reviews his side received after a struggling second place in the group and a shaky 0-0 draw with Portugal a few days ago. The press department is required to pre-sort the headlines. The coach only reads “good news“, say colleagues during training with the Americans and smiles: “He doesn’t have much to read then!”

USA with a lot of luck in the round of 16

In fact, the 46-year-old native of North Macedonia was hit with criticism. “The best player in the USA was the post” – this is how ex-superstar Carli Lloyd summed up smugly in an analysis for Fox Sport. She was alluding to Portugal’s stoppage-time goal, which narrowly prevented the United States from being eliminated from the first round of a World Cup.

Many stars are missing from the US squad

Sure, Andonovski has to complain about prominent failures. Mallory Swanson (torn patellar tendon), Catarina Macario (cruciate ligament), Sam Mewis (knee surgery), Tobin Heath (knee), Christen Press (cruciate ligament) and Abby Dahlkemper (back) are all missing due to injuries. Nevertheless, the claim of the USA to win the third world title in a row remains.

Rapinoe unhappy with her ‘Joker’ role

How that should succeed in view of the performance in the preliminary round, only a few have an answer. And internally, things are obviously bubbling up quite a bit. Megan Rapinoe, the face of US soccer as they won the 2019 World Cup, stews on the bench. She was substituted on twice and was completely left out in the 1-1 draw with the Netherlands.

Your mood is accordingly. She sits on the bench during games with a grim expression, and in interviews afterwards she mostly talks about how she could have helped the team better “from the start”. In training she seemed almost bored, her right thigh had to be treated again and again.

Megan Rapinoe is only second choice for the USA this year.

Morgan: “We have a few ideas”

Completely different Alex Morgan. The superstar may not have scored a goal in the current tournament and even missed a penalty, but she is in good spirits. “I’m expecting a very physical game. The Swedes can switch extremely quickly, but we also have a few ideas,” she laughed in front of the assembled US press, who seemed to be more nervous than the players themselves.

Rose Lavelle will not be able to compete against the Olympic silver medalist, she is suspended. Otherwise, all players from his squad are available to coach Andonovski.

Swedes are self-confident

The Swedes came through the preliminary round confidently – after some start-up problems against South Africa. The selection known as “Damlandslaget” are desperate to win another major title. The success at the 1984 European Championships dates back almost 40 years.

After that there were some disappointments. This should be over now. “We don’t underestimate the USA but we are so ready,” said captain Kosovare Asllani confidently before the game. And Fridolina Rolfö adds: “Our 3-0 win at the Olympic Games is still omnipresent!”

USA must counteract this in the air

Never before have the US girls seemed as vulnerable as they did at the World Cup finals Down Under. Especially with set pieces they show weaknesses, which could be the big chance for the Swedes. Corner, header, goal. Or: free kick, header, goal. This works great for Scandinavians, mostly with Amanda Ilestedt, who scored all three of her goals with her head. With her presence and timing in the air, the ex-Munich player is a key player in coach Peter Gerhardsson’s squad.

Rapinoe or Seger – which World Cup career ends?

A great World Cup career will definitely come to an end after the game between the USA and Sweden. In the event of a loss, it will be the last appearance of either 38-year-old Rapinoe or Swede Caroline Seger, who is the same age. “Both took football to another level,” says Rapinoe’s teammate Morgan. “I hope we don’t have to say goodbye to Megan.”

Last World Cup defeat so far in 2011

The duel takes place for the seventh time at world championships, for the first time in the knockout phase. So far, the Americans have won four duels and lost only one. In those days, however, they seemed battered, insecure, not sovereign. The number one in the world will have to improve significantly against the third in the world rankings, otherwise there should be the first defeat at the world championships since the final against Japan in 2011. Incidentally, the USA had to admit defeat once in the preliminary round – against Sweden.

Round of 16 facts Sweden v USA

– Matches against each other: 42 (7 wins for Sweden / 23 wins USA / 12 draws)

– FIFA World Ranking: Sweden 3rd place / USA 1st place

– Best World Cup placement: Sweden – Vice World Champion 2003 / USA – World Champion 1991, 1999, 2015, 2019

– Fun fact: At the Olympic Games, Sweden has emerged as the US nemesis: in 2016 they eliminated the USA in the quarter-finals on penalties. Then they beat Andonovski’s side 3-0 in the tournament’s opener in Tokyo two years ago.

