World

The bodies found in the territories occupied by the Russians and now freed would be civilians

  • Head of office Zelensky, the war is unlikely to end in the spring

    The hypothesis that the end of the war in Ukraine could come in the spring “sounds like a dream, but we need to be more realistic”. This was stated by the head of the Ukrainian president’s office, Andriy Yermak, commenting on the words of the Ukrainian deputy defense minister, Volodymyr Gavrylov, at the International Security Forum in Halifax. “This sentence from the Deputy Minister of Defense sounds like a dream. Of course, millions of Ukrainians dream of this war ending as soon as possible. However, I will be more realistic,” Yermak said, quoted by Ukrinform. “I’m not ready to say what the exact day and time will be when we win. But it will definitely happen. Every minute of every day, we do everything possible for our victory, together with our partners, to come as soon as possible,” he added. The head of the president’s office stressed that, despite the negative forecasts at the beginning of the Russian invasion, now the majority of people in the world are convinced of the “inevitable victory” of Ukraine.

  • Average, Russian cannon fire on Nikopol, at least 1 wounded

    During the night, the Russians shelled a residential area of ​​Nikopol, in Ukraine, causing the wounding of a 59-year-old man, according to a statement by the governor of the Dnipropetrovsk oblast – where Nikopol stands -, Reznichenko, quoted by the Kyiv Independent. The Russian shells, the governor said, hit 20 residential buildings, gas pipelines and power lines, causing three fires.

    More than 700 bodies have been found in the last two months in the liberated areas of Kharkiv, Donetsk and Kherson in Ukraine, reports the Kyiv Independent, without providing further details or specifying whether it is an overall figure. Instead, the newspaper quotes the Attorney General Andriy Kostin according to whom almost 90% of the bodies found are civilians.

