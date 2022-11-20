9:52

Head of office Zelensky, the war is unlikely to end in the spring

The hypothesis that the end of the war in Ukraine could come in the spring “sounds like a dream, but we need to be more realistic”. This was stated by the head of the Ukrainian president’s office, Andriy Yermak, commenting on the words of the Ukrainian deputy defense minister, Volodymyr Gavrylov, at the International Security Forum in Halifax. “This sentence from the Deputy Minister of Defense sounds like a dream. Of course, millions of Ukrainians dream of this war ending as soon as possible. However, I will be more realistic,” Yermak said, quoted by Ukrinform. “I’m not ready to say what the exact day and time will be when we win. But it will definitely happen. Every minute of every day, we do everything possible for our victory, together with our partners, to come as soon as possible,” he added. The head of the president’s office stressed that, despite the negative forecasts at the beginning of the Russian invasion, now the majority of people in the world are convinced of the “inevitable victory” of Ukraine.