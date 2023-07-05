Meloni in Warsaw: today the meeting with Morawiecki on migrants

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni arrived at the Palace on the Water in Warsaw, for the meeting with the Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki. At the end of the bilateral meeting, staged in one of the symbolic places of the Polish capital, the two heads of government will make joint statements to the press. Morawiecki welcomed Meloni with a bouquet of flowers. The Italian delegation also includes the Minister for European Affairs, Raffaele Fitto.

Meloni in Poland: “Together to stop illegal migration, admired by those who defend national interests”

At the center of the talks is the migrant issue: last Friday in Brussels the two were not exactly on the same wavelength. “We will organize a referendum so that the Poles can have their opinion on irregular immigration, on who is the master: the EU or a sovereign country”: this is the opening of Prime Minister Morawiecki in the joint declarations with the Prime Minister after the bilateral Warsaw.

“Italy and Poland have deep shared relations,” Meloni replied. «There are no differences in position on the war in Ukraine, there is no division on migrants. We have the same goal, to stop the illegal flows”. At the center of the conversation at the Palazzo della Cancelleria, among other things, also bilateral cooperation (trade is at 33.6 billion euros in 2022, +16%), security, defense and the various topics at the heart of the EU agenda , on which the comparison between Rome and Warsaw is constant. Hence also the enlargement of the Union to include the Western Balkans, the institutional reform of the EU (Poland does not approve of qualified majority voting), support for Ukraine and sanctions against Moscow.

Around noon, then, Meloni and Morawiecki moved to a large hotel in the city to participate in the main session of the ECR conference “The future of the European Union”, organized by the group of Conservatives and reformists of the European Parliament

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

