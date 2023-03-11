Home World Meta Catania grants an encore, poker to vice-leader Came Dosson
Meta Catania grants an encore, poker to vice-leader Came Dosson

Meta Catania grants an encore, poker to vice-leader Came Dosson

Victory of prestige, of substance and the road to the Scudetto playoffs becomes less tortuous. Meta Catania overwhelms Came Dosson 4-1 in anticipation of the twenty-third day of the Serie A football championship…

