Mexican Singer Peso Pluma Receives Death Threats from Drug Cartels in Tijuana

Tijuana, Mexico – The popular Mexican singer Peso Pluma has received death threats from Mexican drug cartels operating in the northern region of the country. Four signs threatening to kill the renowned corrido singer if he performs in Tijuana this October were found in various parts of the city, which borders the United States.

Authorities have reported that the local prosecutor’s office is currently investigating whether the posters were placed by organized crime gangs or by someone else. The authorities will evaluate if the threats warrant canceling Peso Pluma’s concert. The singer has previously admitted to writing songs “on request” of drug traffickers.

Montserrat Caballero, the mayor of Tijuana, stated that it is their responsibility to ensure the safety of the citizens. “In the coming days, we will determine whether the concert takes place or not,” she said. The scheduled show by the artist, famous for hits like “She Dances Sole,” is planned for October 14.

Media outlets have shared images of one of the posters bearing threats against the 24-year-old singer, signed with the acronym “CJNG,” corresponding to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. The cartel is regarded as one of the most powerful drug mafias in Mexico, with a significant presence in multiple countries.

Caballero also announced that the police have already arrested a person connected to the placement of the threatening signs. However, as of now, Peso Pluma’s team has not contacted the mayor’s office regarding the matter.

Peso Pluma, whose real name is Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija, is a rising star in the Mexican music industry. He became the first Mexican artist to feature almost a dozen songs among the 100 most popular in the United States, according to Billboard magazine. He has also achieved recognition in the global Top 50 of Spotify charts.

The artist has been seen in several videos wearing expensive designer clothing and brandishing long weapons. In one of the videos, he openly celebrates his affiliation with the dominant Sinaloa cartel. This provocative behavior has drawn criticism, with some arguing that singers like Peso Pluma glorify crime.

Mayor Caballero acknowledged that certain groups become upset with singers like Peso Pluma, but she emphasized that it is not the solution to ban music or narcocorridos in Tijuana. She believes that parents are primarily responsible for the genre’s popularity among young people. “It is not enough to just turn off the music, but to know why they are projected into those songs,” she stated.

The situation remains tense as authorities continue their investigation into the death threats and evaluate the safety of Peso Pluma’s upcoming concert in Tijuana.

