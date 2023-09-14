Controversy Erupts over Ban on Delivery Riders Resting in Shopping Mall

Title: Controversy Erupts as Shanghai Mall’s Treatment of Takeaway Riders Sparks Debate on Discrimination

Date: September 14, 2021

In recent days, several incidents involving takeaway riders in a Shanghai shopping mall have gained attention on social media platforms. Netizens have been discussing the alleged discrimination faced by these riders, leading to a heated debate on the issue.

According to reports from Shanghai News Broadcast, on September 12, a video of a Shanghai takeaway rider surfaced online, drawing widespread attention. The rider claimed that he was forcibly evicted from a public area in a shopping mall in Jing’an Temple after taking a break following his meal. The security guard at the mall allegedly mistreated him.

In the video, the security guard can be heard saying, “You are welcome to come and buy things, but you must wear your own clothes when buying things.” The rider argued that such regulations treated consumers differently and constituted a form of discrimination.

Responding to the incident, mall staff stated on the 13th that delivery riders are not allowed to rest in the public areas of the mall. When asked about the possibility of riders being permitted to rest in the mall after making a purchase, the staff reiterated that even after spending money in the mall, customers are not allowed to rest in public areas.

This response triggered confusion and discontent among netizens, who questioned the mall’s actions and statements. Many argued that delivery riders should have the right to rest in the public areas of the mall, especially if they have already made a purchase. Netizens felt that these riders, as workers and customers, should be treated with dignity and afforded equal rights.

In support of this sentiment, @Sina Weibo conducted a survey asking, “Is it discrimination to not allow delivery workers to enter shopping malls to rest?” Over 7,000 netizens participated, with over 6,000 of them responding affirmatively and asserting that “all consumers have the right to rest in shopping malls.”

However, some netizens defended the mall’s actions, stating that shopping malls have their own management systems in place.

The incident has sparked broader discussions about the rights and treatment of delivery riders, as well as the responsibility of establishments towards their customers. As the debate rages on, opinions remain divided on whether the mall’s actions and statements are reasonable.

This incident serves as a reminder that ensuring equal treatment and dignity for all individuals is an ongoing challenge in society.

Source: Shanghai News Broadcasting WeChat public account, @hubei Economic TV, Sina Weibo

