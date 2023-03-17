Mexican authorities have arrested a 14-year-old boy nicknamed “El Chapito” for the contract killings of eight people near Mexico City. The federal department of public safety said the boy on a motorcycle allegedly opened fire on a family in the Chimalhuacan suburb of Mexico City. At the time of the attack, which also injured five adults and two children, the people hit by the bullets were attending a party. The boy’s name has not been released, but his nickname is an apparent reference to jailed drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman. The motive for the murders has not been made public.