Mexico’s Ministry of National Defense to Merge Three Airports and Mexicana de Aviación into Single Company

Mexico’s Ministry of National Defense (Sedena) has received authorization from the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) to merge three of its airports and the new airline Mexicana de Aviación into a single company. The disincorporation and absorption of these entities will be carried out by Grupo Aeroportuario, Ferroviario, de Auxiliary and Related Services, Olmeca-Maya-Mexica.

The international airports of Palenque, Señor Pakal; Chetumal, Cuna del Mestizaje; and Tulum, Zamá will be merged into this new company. Tulum airport is still under construction. Additionally, the Aerolínea del Estado Mexicano, now known as Mexicana, will also be included in the merger. Mexicana was acquired by the government for 815 million pesos from former employees when it stopped operations in 2010.

According to Rogelio Ramírez de la Rua, head of SHCP, Sedena believes that merging these entities will enhance governance conditions and improve economic efficiency by reducing administrative and budgetary expenses. The merger must be completed by August 21 and will come into effect on September 1.

However, two other entities controlled by the Army, Tren Maya SA and Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA), will continue to exist as independent entities. AIFA has already received resources from the Federation Expenditure Budget, despite being recently incorporated in May.

The ownership of an airline and multiple airports by Sedena required Congress to amend the Airport Law. The reform has faced opposition and is currently being reviewed by the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation due to concerns about free competition and potential preferential treatment.

The merger of these airports and Mexicana de Aviación marks a significant development in the reorganization of the aviation sector under the control of Sedena.

