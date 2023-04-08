Home World Migrants, boat with 49 people on board sinks off the coast of Tunisia: 35 dead
World

Migrants, boat with 49 people on board sinks off the coast of Tunisia: 35 dead

by admin
Migrants, boat with 49 people on board sinks off the coast of Tunisia: 35 dead

Yet another shipwreck, yet another tragedy in the waters of the Mediterranean. According to the Afroplanete website, a boat with 49 people on board sank off the coast of Tunisia and 35 migrants lost their lives, while another 14 were rescued. The boat was off the coast of the Tunisian country when, with worsening weather conditions, it found itself at the mercy of high waves “which made it difficult for the passengers and crew to move and remove the water from the boat”, reads the site. No confirmation has yet arrived, however, from the Tunisian authorities.

The article Migrants, boat with 49 people on board sinks off the coast of Tunisia: 35 dead comes from Il Fatto Quotidiano.

