Migrants, Council of Europe: “Italy will change policies on landings and rescues”

Italy and migrants, everything to be reviewed. Between current policies, choices and a cultural approach, “it is time for a clear change” at the national system level. From the Council of Europe comes a harsh rejection of how the flow of migrants and asylum seekers is managed. The international organization in Strasbourg set up to promote democracy and human rights has no doubts: when it comes to non-EU citizens arriving in the boot, Italy betrays the former and tramples on the latter.

It is the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Council of Europe, Dunja Mijatovic, who strikes hard, at the end of her visit to Italy. The report is censored, starting from the current government. For the FdI-Lega-Fi coalition that would like fewer landings and more returns, the political message is clear. “Italy must stop endangering the lives and safety of refugees, asylum seekers and migrants by facilitating their interception and return to Libya, where they suffer widespread and serious human rights violations.” But there is not only Libya. The way in which flows with Tunis should be managed is also contested. “Any cooperation activity with third countries, including Tunisia, must be conditional on comprehensive and effective safeguards of human rights. In the absence of such safeguards, these activities only lead to more human suffering.”

Orientation needs to be changed, but that’s not all. The regulations in force, and wanted by the center-right, must be reviewed. “It is vital that NGOs can continue to do their life-saving work.” This is the rejection of Matteo Salvini’s hard line on closed ports, against Open Arms and SeaWatch. “The criminalization of their activities goes against Italy’s obligations under international law.” Italy contrary to the spirit of the Council of Europe and therefore outlawed.

There is no guarantee of respect for human rights, or even of dignity. A conclusion that commissioner Mijatovic reaches after the inspections in Lampedusa. You acknowledge the efforts and progress, as well as the many, too many shortcomings. “Long-term planning at the national level is needed to ensure the sustainability of the reception of refugees, asylum seekers and migrants in dignified conditions throughout Italy”. Reception centers and structures as they are are no good, they need to be made more sustainable.

Then there is the question of women. Because “migrants” also means women, and Italy does very little for them. The Commissioner for Human Rights of the Council of Europe notes “with deep concern” the “serious” lack of reception facilities for women victims of gender-based violence and the scarcity of funds allocated to support service providers. Warning to Italy: “Sufficient and reliable funding is needed to guarantee the availability, continuity and adequacy of support services throughout the territory”. Furthermore, a substantial change of course is needed, because after meetings and the collection of testimonies at the International House of Women and representatives of civil society, “the clear rift between the legal guarantees and the reality of gender-based violence and the widespread inequalities suffered by women and girls”.

Little respect for women, no respect for migrants, policies that deny rights, criminalization of those who save lives at sea, insufficient reception capacity. Faced with the migratory phenomenon, Italy is only to be censured, and the condemnation comes from the Council of Europe. Which for now is preliminary in scope, but which will be even more intense in the coming days, given that the publication of a detailed report is brought forward. The previews are not the best. To which is attached a note on another topic.

Faced with the Padua prosecutor’s office which challenged the birth certificates of 33 children of same-parent couples and the risk for non-biological mothers of losing their rights, Mijatovic recalled that «in all measures concerning minors, the best interest of the child must be a primary consideration”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

