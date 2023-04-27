Home » Migrants France, the draft law: 150 more policemen at the border
World

Migrants France, the draft law: 150 more policemen at the border

by admin
Migrants France, the draft law: 150 more policemen at the border

The French premier, Elisabeth Borne, has announced that the draft law on immigration desired by President Emmanuel Macron will not be presented in the coming days but in the autumn.

“Currently there is no majority to vote on that text, as I was able to verify yesterday meeting the leaders of the Republicains,” explained Borne.

However, to testify that the executive acts on this “priority” without waiting for the decree, Borne announced the mobilization “from next week” of “150 additional policemen and gendarmes in the Maritime Alps, to face increased migratory pressure at the border Italian”.

Speaking at the end of the council of ministers at the Elysée, the Paris prime minister also announced that the immigration bill wanted by Emmanuel Macron will be postponed to the autumn.

See also  News Udinese – Beto and the background: "I was close to Everton"

You may also like

Inter Juventus Italian Cup | Sport

Long-term forecast for summer | Info

“A path must be outlined with Renzi”

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore grandparents, daughter Rumer...

Bojan Simić got a restraining order against Ivana...

Referee Dragan Petrović made no mistake in the...

Usa, the writer Jean Carroll in the classroom...

Two United planes make an emergency landing after...

From Isola delle Femmine the Santamarea to the...

Ljubinka Klarić dyed her hair red Entertainment

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy