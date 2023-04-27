Migrants France, the draft law: 150 more policemen at the border

The French premier, Elisabeth Borne, has announced that the draft law on immigration desired by President Emmanuel Macron will not be presented in the coming days but in the autumn.

“Currently there is no majority to vote on that text, as I was able to verify yesterday meeting the leaders of the Republicains,” explained Borne.

However, to testify that the executive acts on this “priority” without waiting for the decree, Borne announced the mobilization “from next week” of “150 additional policemen and gendarmes in the Maritime Alps, to face increased migratory pressure at the border Italian”.

