milan inter league champions live broadcast livestream | Sport

20:30 INTER BENCH – LUKAKU, BROZOVIĆ… This is what Inter’s bench looks like: Aslani, Belanova, Brozović, Kordaz, Correa, D’Ambrozio, de Vraj, Galjardini, Gosens, Hanadanović, Lukaku, Zanotti Source: Profimedia

20:27 MILAN BENCH This is what Milan’s bench looks like for this match: Balo-Ture, De Ketelar, Gabija, Kalulu, Messiah, Mirante, Nava, Origi, Pobega, Rebić, Tijao

20:24 COMPOSITION OF INTER This is the Inter squad: Onana – Darmjan, Acerbi, Bastoni – Dumfries, Mihtarijan, Calhanoglu, Barela, Dimarco – Martinez, Dzeko

20:22 MILAN COMPOSITION This is what Milan’s lineup looks like for tonight’s match: Manjan – Calabria, Kjaer, Tomori – Hernandez – Krunic, Tonali – Salemakers, Benaser, Dijaz – Žiru

20:20 WELCOME Hello council, welcome to MONDO live, be with us and watch the second match of the Champions League semi-finals.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook