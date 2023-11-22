Milei’s sister’s dirty look that freezes the girlfriend of the newly elected president of Argentina – Corriere TV

The prime minister’s sister does not seem to have appreciated her sister-in-law’s enthusiasm on stage

The eye of the internet did not miss a scene between Fatima Flores, girlfriend of the newly elected Argentine president and her sister, Karina Milei. While the prime minister harangues the crowd, his companion, dressed in black, joins him in reciting the same words as her. The attitude considered perhaps excessive by President Javier’s sister pushes her to reserve a dirty look at the . Having noticed her sister-in-law’s reproachful look, Fatima Flores immediately seems to calm down.

November 21, 2023 – Updated November 22, 2023, 07:55

