Home » Milei’s sister’s dirty look that freezes the girlfriend of the newly elected president of Argentina – Corriere TV
World

Milei’s sister’s dirty look that freezes the girlfriend of the newly elected president of Argentina – Corriere TV

by admin
Milei’s sister’s dirty look that freezes the girlfriend of the newly elected president of Argentina – Corriere TV

The prime minister’s sister does not seem to have appreciated her sister-in-law’s enthusiasm on stage

The eye of the internet did not miss a scene between Fatima Flores, girlfriend of the newly elected Argentine president and her sister, Karina Milei. While the prime minister harangues the crowd, his companion, dressed in black, joins him in reciting the same words as her. The attitude considered perhaps excessive by President Javier’s sister pushes her to reserve a dirty look at the . Having noticed her sister-in-law’s reproachful look, Fatima Flores immediately seems to calm down.

November 21, 2023 – Updated November 22, 2023, 07:55

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

See also  Pope Francis' "peace mission": here's what we know

You may also like

[Notice]For customers from the European Economic Area (EEA)...

Jørgen Watne Frydnes will be the new head...

Operation Praetorian: MP requests preventive detention for Madureira...

Mali, three Italians kidnapped released in 2022

Gaza, Biden and the announcement while eating ice...

LIVE – River Plate vs. Boca Juniors for...

Jacob Rothschild (1936-2024): “We live in times of...

The Nobel Committee, Utøya | Former Utøya CEO...

Operation Praetorian: MP requests preventive detention for Madureira...

“Personal reasons”. William and Charles cancel their attendance...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy