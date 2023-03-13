Home World Milica Pavlović on colleagues | Fun
Milica Pavlović spoke about her shaky relationship with colleagues Aleksandra Radović and Ana Nikolić.

Source: Kurir/Nenad Kostić

Milica Pavlović was a guest on the show “Premier weekend special” in which she commented on many happenings on the public stage, but also acknowledged her beginnings.

The audience got to know the singer during her participation in the “Zvezde Granda” competition, when Dragan Kojić Keba persistently emphasized his negative opinion of her. She also spoke about this in the show, and then referred to Aleksandra Radović, from whom she expected support, but she did not receive it.

“You left her school and everything is headed towards pop music. You went to Zvezde Granda, what did she tell you?” asked the presenter.

“I can’t remember exactly, I think it was the first show in the competition. She sent my friend Nikola some message while he was in the audience, I don’t remember the content, but it was exclusive. I’m paraphrasing, it was some kind of statement : ‘Milica was created for pop music, I don’t support her in that direction’, at that moment it hurt me, because I was expecting some support. But I understand her, I heard that today she has a beautiful opinion of me. For me, she is in that moment was a role model when it comes to singing,” said Milica.

Milica then spoke about her relationship with Anom Nikolić and affairs surrounding the song “Provjereno”.

“Ana openly said in an interview that she has nothing against you, that even when you met on the plane you greeted her,” said the presenter.

“That’s not true. I don’t remember meeting her, maybe on a red carpet, if I do remember. I’m someone who always reports to my colleagues, especially at the beginning,” said Milica.

“Would you solve all that by talking and put an end to this whole affair?”, the presenter continued, and Milica was explicit:

“I forgave her and I would put an end to that. I wouldn’t drink coffee with her,” she answered briefly and clearly.

