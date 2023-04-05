Miljana Kulić revealed what happened when she came to the family home in Niš, as well as why she fought with Lazar Čolić Zola.

Cooperative participant Miljana Kulić and her boyfriend Lazar Čolić Zola had a violent confrontation during a party in the reality show. Miljana slapped Zola, he kicked her, and then Nišlijka ended up in the frozen lake. Before the conflict of unprecedented proportions started, Zola came to Miljana’s apartment to talk, since she had returned to the Cooperative yesterday, which she had left due to outside commitments.

On that occasion, Zola attacked her for seeing Nenad Macanović Bebic outside the gates of the reality show and being intimate with him.and Kulić made an excuse that it wasn’t true – “I saw him but nothing happened. I’ll swear to you that I wasn’t with him, look at the icon,” Miljana said.

“No, that makes me sick, you told me you would come today by 2 o’clock, but you didn’t come,” said Zola, and Miljana continued to pretend: “Yes, I should have come by then, I haven’t finished anything, I rushed here by taxi because of you, the production paid for my taxi now, I swear to you“.



Kulić told earlier that they her parents allegedly locked her in the house to prevent her from returning to Zadruz, but she also revealed how she managed to escape. Miljana also said how her mother was doing Marija Kulic allegedly will not return to the estate in Šimanovci.

“The identity card was not there and then I went to get my passport and to the bailiff in Nis, which I had to sign. Here is a candle, here is an icon, I swear to you if I had a kiss with Bebica or anything! My mother is not coming back to the reality show and that’s it“, Miljana said, and soon Marija also spoke up, denying that she had locked her daughter and pointing out that she was still returning to the estate in Šimanovci.

“God save me, what stupid things come to her mind, it’s not true. Miljana lies as soon as they happen, I rest, then I return to the reality show, we hear and see each other“, said Maria for Espresso.

A video of the skirmish between Miljana and Zola in front of the cameras surfaced on social networks:

