Home Sports Cremonese Fiorentina 0-2, goals and highlights: Cabral and Nico Gonzalez decide
Sports

Cremonese Fiorentina 0-2, goals and highlights: Cabral and Nico Gonzalez decide

by admin

Fiorentina’s magical moment continues, winning their 9th consecutive victory in all competitions and beating Cremonese away in the first leg of the semi-final of the Coppa Italia. At the Zini, the Italian men won 0-2 thanks to goals by Cabral in the first half and Gonzalez in the second half from eleven meters. Nothing to do, therefore, for the Grigiorossi who finish the match in ten for Aiwu’s expulsion on the occasion of the penalty for Fiorentina and will have to prove the feat to the Franchi

See also  UEFA lists: the choices of Inter, Milan, Naples, Juventus, Rome, Fiorentina, Lazio

You may also like

Kahn and Salihamidzic: The danger is in the...

Scattered considerations after Cremonese-Fiorentina (0-2)

Clásico: Barcelona’s fans challenge Lionel Messi in the...

Chairman of Milan: It is unrealistic to renovate...

Lukaku racially insulted and sent off

UCC Assigeco Piacenza, update on Brady Skeens’ conditions

Laceration on the head: Ajax professional Klaassen hit...

Milan and the new stadium: a journey from...

Atlético Mineiro VS Asunción Free Match Analysis and...

Three goals from Benzema: Real Madrid humiliate Barcelona...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy