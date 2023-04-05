Fiorentina’s magical moment continues, winning their 9th consecutive victory in all competitions and beating Cremonese away in the first leg of the semi-final of the Coppa Italia. At the Zini, the Italian men won 0-2 thanks to goals by Cabral in the first half and Gonzalez in the second half from eleven meters. Nothing to do, therefore, for the Grigiorossi who finish the match in ten for Aiwu’s expulsion on the occasion of the penalty for Fiorentina and will have to prove the feat to the Franchi