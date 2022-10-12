Home World Miller: “Israel-Lebanon agreement possible because Iran’s green light has arrived”
World

Miller: “Israel-Lebanon agreement possible because Iran’s green light has arrived”

by admin
Miller: “Israel-Lebanon agreement possible because Iran’s green light has arrived”

WASHINGTON – Former State Department negotiator for the Middle East Aaron David Miller underlines one point: “This agreement would not have been possible without some form of acquiescence on the part of Iran.”

How do you judge the agreement between Israel and Lebanon?

“Three points. First, this agreement is significant because it suggests that there are economic interests for Lebanon and Israel, in this case natural gas, where pragmatism overrides domestic politics.

See also  The Pope meets with representatives of Lutheran Church: Christ accompanies us on the road of unity-Vatican News

You may also like

Ukraine counts losses from Russian attacks and tightens...

Lebanon, behind the yes to the agreement with...

Budanov, the Kiev Service hawk who runs 007s...

Ukraine-Russia: news on the war today 12 October

Greta Thunberg on nuclear power in Germany: “Error...

【Global Direct Hit】Shenzhen now restarts visa-free travel of...

Zelensky’s fears: the atomic bomb and the risk...

Buy bonds and add more code!Bank of England...

Kremlin opens to Putin-Biden meeting. The G7: us...

Ukraine: Death toll in Russian bombing rises to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy