The Rossoneri coach: “I don’t speak fluent English, but he certainly understood. We have to believe we can win the last two “

Incredulous. He, of course, like the rest of the Rossoneri world. In Stefano Pioli’s, however, the disbelief at the double punch thrown in the face by the German referee Siebert had to quickly leave room for other reasoning. How to try to recover the match in some way, first, and how to manage the forces of a game that is now “gone”, then. Because in addition to the defeat, which has the acrid taste of injustice, this game also brings with it the seventy minutes played outnumbered as an unpleasant legacy. That is to a greater psycho-physical expenditure than it would have been in eleven against eleven.

Sensations

Let’s say that, unlike the first leg match, although the Devil comes out with broken bones even from the second round with the Blues, he does so with decidedly different perceptions and sensations. He anger and frustration, but not that sense of global helplessness that had characterized the London challenge. At the end of the race Pioli is still visibly, and understandably, revved up. “No, I don’t want to review the episode, because it’s too easy to judge. I said what I thought about the referee after the game, but I’m not going to tell you what. I don’t speak fluent English, but he definitely understood ”.

Destiny

Pioli in addition to anger also puts us a good dose of regret because “I had the feeling that we could play a good game, putting them in difficulty. After the episode the match obviously became very complicated, even if we had two or three situations to reopen it. We needed a bit of luck which we didn’t have. The feeling, I repeat, was that we were up to it. In any case, this is another negative result that does not change the development of the group. We still have fate in our hands: if we want to show that we are competitive in Europe, we need to win the last two. We have to believe we can do it. It remains a great regret that we did not have the opportunity to show our wonderful audience how much we wanted to play a high-level game ”.

October 11, 2022 (change October 11, 2022 | 23:34)

© breaking latest news

