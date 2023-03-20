Home World Miloš Milojević is not satisfied with Red Star’s draw with Napredka Sport
World

Miloš Milojević is not satisfied with Red Star's draw with Napredka Sport

Miloš Milojević is not satisfied with Red Star’s draw with Napredka Sport

Miloš Milojević is not satisfied with the performance of his team in Kruševac.

Source: Mondo/Stefan Stojanović

Crvena zvezda failed in Kruševac, she played a draw with Napredka (1:1). An additional reason for concern is the pale red-white team, which Miloš Milojević also saw. The coach of the Belgrade team was visibly angry after what happened in the match.

He stood in front of the cameras and raised his voice. He didn’t like how it all looked.

“I was not surprised by Napredak, this gave me a good confirmation of who is ready and who is not ready to wear this team’s jersey. Some players are stronger on the story than on the action, it always shows. I congratulate Napredek on the point won. They were in the game the whole match, we made bad decisions and didn’t close the match when we needed to,” Milojević told Arena Sport.

After him, the home team’s strategist Dragan Perišić also spoke.

I want to praise my toys. In the first half, we didn’t do what we planned, but we reacted in the second half. We deservedly reached the goal, once again I want to praise my players who did all this,” Perišić concluded.

