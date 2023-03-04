Red and white coach Miloš Milojević explained his celebration after the 169th “eternal” derby.

Source: MN PRESS

Crvena zvezda coach Miloš Milojević said before the match with Partizan that it seems to him that “only he can be the loser of the derby” due to public pressure on the 13, now 16 point difference. It seems that Milojević had a huge desire to prove himself and win his first derby on the Crvena zvezda bench, so before the emotional press conference he decided to celebrate the three points under the north stand with the players and fans.

It’s a move we’re not used to from coach Miloš Milojević, until now he was very restrained in terms of emotions, but it seems that everything has come together for him after the obviously great pressure he felt in the previous period.

“I did it instinctively. I wasn’t there until now, now I was glad… Due to the importance of the game, this is not the biggest training victory, but emotionally, for the fans – it is. As for me, I can deal with this tomorrow work. As a boy, I wanted to play for Zvezda and I wasn’t good enough, so I wanted to win the derby as a coach. Thanks to everyone who helped, let’s move on, but emotionally it was the biggest victory.”Miloš Milojević concluded at the press conference where he answered a journalist’s question for a long time.