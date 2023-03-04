There was a time when sneakers were reserved only for sports and the gym, but luckily things have changed and now comfy shoes are as much a part of our wardrobe as jeans and tops. In this article you will find out which sneakers go with the dress and which are the most stylish spring outfits.

Which sneakers to wear with a dress in spring?

Spring is always the best time to wear different cute dresses. This year, dresses with sneakers are still trendy everywhere. This magical combination is not only cool but also attractive. Comfortable and suitable for everyday use, it is also the best choice for a casual date.

Combine a romantic maxi dress with sneakers

The romantic floral dress is undoubtedly the best piece to represent spring. It is bright and colorful to help you create a charming street style. Since it’s flashy enough on its own, you can wear the simplest white or black sneakers with it, which is very chic. The dress is complex, but the sneakers are meant to be simple and neutral.

White sneakers are a safe option to wear sneakers with dresses. The assured versatility of a pair of white sneakers allows you to add a casual and relaxed touch to a maxi, linen or mini dress.

Add texture to your outfit

This understated combination of dress and retro sneakers looks especially good when you add texture with a leather shirt jacket. These sneakers have been around forever, they have a certain retro appeal and they are a must-have for any fashionista.

Which sneakers to wear with a dress: the low-top sneakers

Low-top sneakers are just the thing for those who prefer an understated look. The simple silhouette goes just as well with tight dresses as with voluminous garments.

Cottagecore dress with sneakers

If you love cottage core but don’t want uncomfortable heels or ballet flats, take inspiration from this look and opt for sneakers in a bright color that won’t overshadow your cheerful dress.

White platform sneakers with the red dress

Keeping this look in mind, a red polka dot shirt dress is styled with white sneakers to complete the look and reflect the spirit of spring. This classic print has always been a sign of French style and it’s all fun and flirty for the season ahead. Add a statement belt to this look to accentuate the waist and dress up your outfit.

Which sneakers to wear with a dress: style high-top sneakers

High-top sneakers will never go out of style. Inspired by the nostalgic basketball sneakers, they give the outfit a retro touch that blends well with any personal style. This combination can be worn at any time of the year. She can enhance any outfit, even if it includes a romantic floral pattern.

Can you wear chunky sneakers with a dress?

You can pair these chunky sneakers with almost any dress in your closet for an adorable yet aesthetic look. Whether you opt for monochrome sneakers or a dress with animal prints and embellishments, you can try everything.

Pair your stylish sunglasses with a nice handbag and other accessories, and your sneakers can turn your fashion game upside down.

Retro sneaker with striped dress

If you like the easy look, choose a striped black and white long sleeve shift dress. Combine it with white retro sneakers and a denim jacket tied at the waist for a casual look.

Which sneakers to wear with a black dress?

The black lets the imagination run wild. Lovers of classic combinations appreciate the black and white ensemble. Such an outfit can be enhanced with unusual accessories. For example, wear socks in a contrasting color with white sneakers.

Choose sneakers in red or pink if you want to make a statement. These colors go great with black dresses. They exude a positive vibe and show you as an energetic person.

How about black sneakers? There is a certain charm to an outfit that is black from head to toe. It has nothing to do with bright colors, but black conveys a sense of pride.

Style knit dress with dad sneakers

Dad sneakers are more and more popular among fashion enthusiasts. For an elegant and stylish look, choose a pair of sneakers with XXL soles with a pretty knitted dress, combined with a beautiful, ultra-fashionable oversized blazer for the cool spring days. With this outfit idea you are always on trend and always comfortable.

Embroidered dress with sneakers

Do you like to wear the bohemian style? Then this chic, romantic mini dress in combination with a pair of solid white sneakers will look good on you. Complete this outfit with a beanie and bulky jewelry for an ultra-poppy look.