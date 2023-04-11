Mina Pošarac in the fight against a rare tumor on the spine!

Mina Pošarac, a 21-year-old girl from Ruma, is first and foremost a great fighter and does not give up her battle to defeat the tumor, and her story raised the whole of Serbia to its feet. Mina is a student of special education and her wish is to one day help children, but also to keep her smile and start her own family.

Mina has a very rare disease from which currently only three people are sick in the world and she desperately needs our help. This young girl and fighter lived a normal life until February 2022, and then everything turned around overnight. She felt severe pain in her spine, could not even stand up and lost control over her body. He has been in a wheelchair ever since. After hospitalization, magnetic resonance imaging, she was operated on. However, the biopsy after the surgical intervention changed Mina’s life forever – the diagnosis was the most malignant brain tumor that appeared on her spine.

“I suffer from a very rare disease – a tumor on the spinal cord which is normally characteristic of the brain, but in my case it is located on the spine and that makes it rare and specific – one of three in the world at the moment. I was the only one who had an operation in Serbia, on my luck. I was immobilized overnight, out of pure peace, with no previous symptoms. I was involved in sports, I led a healthy life, there was never anything to indicate that there was anything wrong with me. It amazed all the doctors .”, explained Mina talking to “Happy TV”.

As she said, everything was done in Serbia regarding her illness. In 11 days, Mina was operated on and diagnosed. However, this time she needs further treatment, which means going abroad, for which she needs to pay extra the sum of 400,000 euros.

“That operation will most likely be done in Turkey. We sent documentation all over the world and everyone is skeptical about my disease because it is really rare. I would like to invite all humanitarian people who want to help me, to send a message to 1471 to 3030 and so help me keep my smile,” Mina asked at the end.

Apart from the selfless help of good people, her fellow citizens – Rumljans, but also other citizens of Serbia, companies and celebrities, Mina’s greatest support is provided by love, specifically her boyfriend who does not give up fighting this deadly disease together with her. What made many cry, inspired and delighted was Mina’s story about her love, which she shared on social networks. We transmit it in its entirety:

“I’m finishing elementary school, I feel the first butterflies in my stomach, I’m head over heels in love with my first love, HIM. The one with whom I grew up, learned about various things both about life and love. We go through various life situations together, we grow up, we separate because of education, we wait for each other impatiently, we plan our lives, we look forward to every hug, meeting, new day… Then we have dark days, days when we enter into the biggest fight together, the fight for my life… They say I’m a hero? Okay, do any of you know that the person next to me lost his father to the same disease that attacked his girlfriend… I was ready to leave him despite everything because I didn’t want him to experience the same traumas again in his life… Then he told me just one thing.. He took the one person I loved the most from me, I won’t let him take the other away from me.. He asked me to let him stay with me and to fight together until the end. Love, I promise you that I will defeat all evil for us and that we will wake up soon from this ugly dream, and continue according to our plans… Only I know whose names I was saying while the radiation knife was cutting the cancer from my back… We are obliged them, we will achieve everything. I love you more than anything!”

If you want to help young Mina walk again, return to her daily activities and build a future with her boyfriend that every girl deserves, you can do it in the following ways:

send SMS 1471 to 3030 or by payment to:

Dinar account: 160-6000001615237-70

Foreign currency account: 160-6000001616536-53

IBAN: RS35160600000161653653

SWIFT/BIC: DBDBRSBG

Watch Mina’s story in the video:

