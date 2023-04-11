Manchester City’s star striker Erling Haaland picture alliance / empics | Mike Egerton

As reported by “Kicker”, FC Bayern Munich had apparently planned to invest a total of around 250 million euros in star striker Erling Haaland. Last summer, the Bundesliga club tried to buy the Norwegian from Borussia Dortmund and offered him a basic salary of 35 million euros per season. Haaland apparently opted for a better offer: the 22-year-old is said to earn an annual salary of over 51 million euros at Manchester City.

According to the magazine, the club have signed the Norwegian to a five-year contract with a base salary of 35 million euros per season required. At that time, that was almost ten million euros more than the then striker Robert Lewandowski was earning at Bayern. There would also have been one transfer fee over 75 million euroswhich FCB would have had to pay to Haaland’s former club Borussia Dortmund.

In the end, however, the Norwegian decided to move to Manchester City. The offer there was apparently even higher: According to a report by the “Daily Mail”, Erling Haaland earned in England including bonus payments around 985,000 euros per week. That makes one Annual salary of over 51 million euros.

