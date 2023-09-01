Minamata Disease Victims Call for Halt to Discharge of Fukushima Nuclear Contaminated Water

Japanese Environmental Group Calls for Halt to Discharge of Fukushima Nuclear Contaminated Water

Tokyo, Japan – The Minamata Disease Victims Group in Japan has released a statement calling for an immediate halt to the discharge of contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea. The group warns that this action could lead to similar health risks as the historical mistake of Minamata Disease.

According to the victims’ group, residents who suffered from Minamata Disease in Kumamoto and Niigata prefectures held a press conference in Minamata City, Kumamoto Prefecture to voice their concerns. The victims, speaking from their firsthand experiences, urged Japanese society not to ignore the potential consequences and health risks associated with the discharge of Fukushima nuclear polluted water into the sea. Koichiro Matsunaga, a Minamata disease patient, criticized the Japanese government for not learning from the lessons of the past.

Minamata Disease, caused by the discharge of mercury-containing wastewater by chemical companies into local rivers in the 1950s and 1960s, affected many residents in Minamata City, Kumamoto Prefecture, and the Aganogawa River Basin, Niigata Prefecture. The disease was recognized as a significant global environmental pollution incident, with the Japanese government identifying up to 3,000 patients.

The statement from the Minamata Disease Victims Group comes amid ongoing concerns over the discharge of contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean. The Japanese government has been considering releasing the treated water, which has been stored in tanks at the plant since the 2011 nuclear disaster.

It remains to be seen how the government will respond to the calls from the victims’ group, as well as the growing international concerns regarding the potential environmental and health risks of releasing the contaminated water.

With both Minamata Disease and the Fukushima nuclear disaster being significant events in Japan’s history, the government’s decision on the issue will have long-lasting implications for the country’s environmental policies and the well-being of its citizens.

