KIEV – Miss Crimea 2022, Olga Valeyevawill have to pay 40,000 rubles ($ 681) for singing the Ukrainian patriotic song Chervona Kalyna in a video posted on Instagram. A friend of Valeyeva who appeared in the video was sentenced by a Russian court to 10 days in prison.

According to the Russian newspaper Life, Miss Crimea was given a lighter sentence because she has young children.