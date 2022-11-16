Home World Missiles on Poland, Biden’s prudence to avoid escalation: “They didn’t start from Russia”
Missiles on Poland, Biden's prudence to avoid escalation: "They didn't start from Russia"

Missiles on Poland, Biden's prudence to avoid escalation: "They didn't start from Russia"

Bali – “Given the trajectory lines, it is unlikely that the missile was launched by Russia. But we will see”. The statements made by President Biden, after the emergency meeting of the allies held this morning in Bali, point towards prudence. The US still does not know for sure what happened with the two carriers that hit Polish territory yesterday evening, killing two people, but at the moment they do not seem inclined to offload the direct responsibility on Moscow, also because this could force NATO to response capable of widening the conflict.

